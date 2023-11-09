Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has announced its Remembrance Sunday event taking place in Aylesbury.

This Sunday a traditional wreath-laying service is taking place in Aylesbury’s Market Square, starting at 10:45am.

Traditionally, the local authority pays its respects to fallen serviceman in Aylesbury, as it is the county town.

Councillor Patricia Birchley will lead the service, she said: “Remembering and honouring those who have fallen in defence of our country during past wars and other military conflicts is of utmost importance. Their selfless dedication and sacrifices have helped preserve the values and freedoms that we hold dear. We will never forget.”

Also attending the service will be the Mayor of Aylesbury, MP Rob Butler, 710 Squadron, HMS Wildfire, RAF Halton, Royal British Legion, Bucks Fire & Service, Thames Valley Police, as well as several local organisations such as the Guides, prison service staff and more.

The service will include an introduction by Father Doug Zimmerman, a reading by the vice chairman of RBL’s Aylesbury Branch, Brian Morris, the playing of the Last Post, a two minutes silence, the bugle call Reveille, familiar hymns and readings by other civic dignitaries.

Residents and visitors are welcome to come along to the event and pay tribute to our fallen heroes, the council adds.