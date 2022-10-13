A Zipp e-scooter

Bucks Council confirmed the extension to its e-scooter trial in three towns in Bucks.

Residents in Princes Risborough, Aylesbury, and High Wycombe can hire scooters until May 2024.

Bucks Council announced the trial extension yesterday, stating the trial has been ‘successful’ and has surpassed expectations so far.

The council is mirroring national policy where the Department for Education has extended its e-scooter trial.

Bucks Council highlights the availability of e-scooters as an example of how it is a ‘living lab’ which is willing to trial new technology and ideas.

Also, the local authority says the scheme is in line with its Climate Change and Air Quality Strategy.

Zipp Mobility, a private mobility provider, runs the scheme so it does not cost the council at all.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “The trial has so far proved successful with a higher than expected take up. To date, more than 191,000 trips have taken place across the three trial areas.

“The extension of the trial will enable us and the DfT to gather additional usage data post-Covid, providing a better understanding of ‘normal’ use patterns and evidence about the safety, benefits and public perceptions of e-scooters.

"I’d like to remind Zipp Mobility e-scooter users that they should only ride them on roads and cycleways. They are not allowed to be used on pavements. Any misuse of these e-scooters can be reported by emailing: bucks@zippmobility.com.”

Also, the council warns that d e-scooters can only be used on private land, with the permission of the landowner. Riders cannot use a privately-owned e-scooter on the road, pavement or in a public space. If they do so, they risk receiving a large fine, points on their driving licence and the possibility of their e-scooter being seized.

Details on e-scooter use can be checked on the Thames Valley Police website.