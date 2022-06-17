Council and Poundland tight-lipped over rumours of move to retail park in Aylesbury

The Bucks Herald was informed that Poundland is considering moving from Aylesbury High Street to one of the vacant units at nearby Vale Retail Park.

Units remain vacant at the large retail site in Aylesbury and one space was recently filled by Bensons for Beds.

Poundland in Aylesbury

Poundland already has an Aylesbury store with a shop currently located on the High Street. And the company also had a short-lived store at the Cambridge Street retail park previously.

Last year, The Bucks Herald revealed that a £1.8m loan had been approved by Bucks Council to enable a major retailer to takeover the empty shop space.

A report from March 2021 stated: "A suitable long term tenant has been identified but the terms of the deal requires enabling works to achieve a full market rent with the level of return set out in the report considered in the confidential appendices.

"The proposed works and letting deliver a high-quality covenant, reduces existing budget pressure by creating a secure income stream and will raise the profile of the Retail Park, improving the prospects of further lettings of the remaining units to high-quality covenants at a full market rent."

Speculation locally suggested many believed Primark may be eyeing a move to the large adjoining units. The nearest Primark stores are in Hemel Hempstead, High Wycombe and Milton Keynes.

Bucks Council couldn’t comment further due to a confidentiality agreement it said.

When asked about the potential Poundland move Bucks Council said no decision has been made on the remaining unit at the retail park.

A spokesperson from Poundland told The Bucks Herald: "Aylesbury is a great town for Poundland. We're always looking for new locations and as soon as we've got any news to share we'll be in touch."

