Could you donate your Winter Fuel Payment to help others in need in Bucks?

Can you help others in the area who are in fuel poverty?

Citizens Advice Bucks has come up with a way Buckinghamshire residents can help people in the area who are facing Christmas in poverty - by donating their Winter Fuel Payment.

Everyone born before September 27 1955 automatically gets a Winter Fuel Payment to help with heating bills.

The amount can be between £100 and £300 depending on individual circumstances, and for some people, this payment is a lifeline.

But Citizens Advice Bucks says others who get the Winter Fuel Payment may not actually need it.

And if so, the charity is suggesting they donate it to the Citizens Advice Bucks Winter Poverty Christmas appeal.

And to make the money go further, until Christmas the nationwide disaster charity National Emergencies Trust has agreed to match every individual donation to the appeal.

Chair of Citizens Advice Bucks, Jane Mordue, said: “Your donation could transform someone’s Christmas.

"People are desperate when they come to us – we help them get them back on their feet.

"We help them get out of debt and then sort their finances for the future, to make sure they are getting the most out of their income or benefits.“

Chief executive Thalia Jervis said: “For every person we help, we turn two away because of a lack of funds.

"We have seen a surge of people seeking help over the past few months because of Covid.

"These are local Bucks residents who really need our help - but we need more funds so we can be there for them.

"These funds are going straight to our frontline money advice staff and volunteers, so that they can help people in need over winter.”

Citizens Advice Bucks is a free advice service that depends on donations and grants from local charity funders, as well as a local council grant.