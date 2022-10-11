Bucks Council has announced a new grant scheme designed to help households struggling during the cost of living crisis.

Energy grants are now available to households with a gross annual income of less than £30,000 or who are receiving eligible benefits, the homes must be classed with an energy rating of D, E, F or G.

The local authority states the scheme has been launched using Government funding.

Hundreds of households are eligible for the new scheme

It has been made available to homeowners and those who rent privately.

Council estimates suggest the scheme could assist more than 400 households in the county.

Also, the scheme could benefit ‘off grid’ households which use an alternative energy supply, such as oil.

A Bucks Council spokesperson said: “For owner occupiers, the work will be carried out for free. However, for rental properties (whether private or social), the landlord will be expected to pay at least one third of the cost towards the work.”

Eligible households are encouraged to apply now.

Bucks Council was granted just under £5 million worth of funding from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to support households through the energy crisis.

The council’s grant was achieved as part of a joint bid with the Greater South East Net Zero Hub (GSENZH).

Bucks Council is allocating £3.2 million to support low-income households in Bucks on the gas grid with energy efficiency and low carbon heating measures such as external wall insulation, underfloor insulation and air source heat pumps.

The rest of the funding is being allocated to support low-income households in Bucks with energy efficiency and low carbon heating measures such as cavity wall insulation, solar PV and loft insulation.

Councillor Gareth Williams said: “This is great news for hundreds of households in the county. Improving your home’s energy efficiency will lower heating bills and reduce carbon emissions, but not all households have the capital available to finance such upgrades without support through schemes such as Sustainable Warmth. This underlines the council’s commitment to tackling climate change and is a great example of the co-benefits to society of many mitigation and adaption measures.”

The council is advising anyone who is worried about their energy bills to visit the Energy Saving Trust website which is offering advice on how to save energy.