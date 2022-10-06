Town council announces largest Christmas event in Aylesbury this festive season

Aylesbury Town Council has announced the largest Christmas event its planning in the town for 2022.

Christmas on the Cobbles is replacing Festive Family Fun as this year’s annual bonanza at Aylesbury town centre.

Organisers are promising the largest Christmas event taking place in Aylesbury this year.

A dazzling light parade has been organised, photo by Ed Lloyd Owen

A town council spokesperson said: “Residents should expect added sparkle and shine with the Town Council also hosting a Santa parade and light switch on for the first time this year.”

Christmas on the Cobbles will take place in the town centre on Sunday 20 November and will include arts, crafts, games and activities, fun fair rides, singers, special performers and a snowball arena (sponsored by Chiltern View Ice Rink).

It is an entirely free event which will conclude with a light parade with LED drummers, Father Christmas, local dignitaries, plus special guests to be announced.

Aylesbury Town Council has confirmed it is the first year that the group has been given the responsibility to oversee the Christmas lights switch on ceremony and parade.

Following the illuminated parade which is scheduled for 5:30pm, the light switch on is slated to take place at roughly 6pm.

Mayor of Aylesbury Councillor Tim Dixon said: “We are excited to bring an amalgamation of three much loved events to our community this year. It is a chance to really display our community spirit and for us to come together and mark the start of the festivities.

“The Town Council are looking forward to lighting up Market Square and the rest of town for the first time to officially begin the countdown to Christmas. I hope residents can join us this November at our free family-friendly event.”

The event is sponsored and supported by Friars Square Shopping Centre, HSBC, Bucks Radio and Chiltern View Ice Rink.

Proceedings will kick off in central Aylesbury across Market Square, Kingsbury and Friars Square Shopping Centre from 1pm.

