Controlled explosion detonated in Aylesbury Vale as police issue statement

Residents in this neighbourhood were told not to be alarmed by a controlled explosion

A controlled explosion was detonated in Aylesbury Vale with police assuring the public it presented no threat to residents.

On Saturday a controlled explosion was let off in the Waddesdon area. Thames Valley Police advised that the explosion ‘was nothing to worry about’ and said people in the area of Glebe Farm, Quainton Road in Waddesdon, might hear a loud bang.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “This is a scheduled and controlled procedure which will be happening imminently. There is no risk to the public, but residents may hear a loud noise in the surrounding areas. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”