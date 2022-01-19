Committee leaders needed to save Aylesbury military charity

The Aylesbury branch of a national military charity is in danger of closure unless senior committee positions can be filled soon.

Unless a new branch committee can be formed, the Royal British Legion will cease to exist in Aylesbury.

Currently, the charity wants to form a management committee which will enable it to vote in a new branch chairman and secretary.

Royal British Legion at Remembrance Sunday in Aylesbury (photo by Derek Pelling)

A Royal British Legion spokesperson said: "Unfortunately if we cannot find a suitable person to be our chairman the branch will have no option but to close."

The former chairman has moved away from Aylesbury and the incumbent secretary is stepping down after many years in the role.

Previously, the branch would meet on the first Wednesday of each month at the Railway Club in Aylesbury, but events have been cancelled in recent weeks, due to the lack of a functioning committee.

Roughly 110 people hold a membership at the Aylesbury branch of the British Royal Legion.

Best-known for its poppy campaign, commemorating fallen servicemen, the charity also offers year-round welfare support to British Armed Forces veterans and their dependents.

A charity spokesperson advises that a lot of the funding to make campaigns and support services available comes from local branches.

The branches form a larger community network throughout the UK and Aylesbury has always been active within this community project.

By remaining an active branch Aylesbury members hope they can raise more funds and organise more fundraising activities which can help people who have served their country.

Managerial committee members play a pivotal role in branches by coordinating fundraising activities which coincide with national events.

It is also the committee that organises the big get togethers among group members.

The charity advises that attempts to promote people into managerial roles from within have been unsuccessful.

Due to this, the branch is under county committee control, the only other options currently available are merging with another branch or complete closure.

Full training would be available for suitable applicants.

There is only one requirement, the charity advises that applicants should be members of the Royal British Legion, which is obtainable via the charity website.