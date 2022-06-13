Club holds special annual Aylesbury Duck Dinner celebrating Queen's Platinum Jubilee

This year’s event was held at the Aylesbury Canal Society’s Function Room and Czech Republic Ambassador Marie Chatadova was invited as a special guest.

She gave a speech discussing the life of a diplomat and previous roles she’s held before becoming a representative of her country.

The Aylesbury Club and special guests, photo by Derek Pelling

The Aylesbury Club also thanked the NHS for its sterling work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consultant Dr Tahir Ali gave a moving speech, thanking the Aylesbury Club before speaking about his and his staff’s desperate challenges in assisting their patients during this time.

He then proposed the toast to the Aylesbury Duck.

Next up was deputy chief nurse of Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust Tina Charlton, she detailed the work done by her department during the pandemic.

Other guests included, Dr Aliki Manoras, Sister Louise Booth, Deputy Sister Geraldine Hambrook, Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon and his

deputy, Councillor Steven Lambert.

Club President Ray Ghent ordered three cheers for Queen Elizabeth II and re-iterated The Aylesbury Club’s thanks to the NHS for their untiring efforts in treating Covid-19 patients.

The catering was provided by Cuisine Excellence whose chef, Nigel Lyons, was presented with an Honorary Membership to The Aylesbury Club for over

20 years of culinary service.