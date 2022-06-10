Bucks Roadworks update: Closures and diversions on long-term Aylesbury project among council's planned traffic measures

Temporary traffic lights remain in use on the A41 in Aylesbury to assist with work covering Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way.

The traffic lights are propped up by the pedestrian crossing on the A41 south of Jackson Road.

Bucks Council has invested significantly in ongoing road improvement projects

A Bucks Council spokesman said: “Both Jackson Road and Dickens Way will be shut to all vehicular traffic at the junction with the A41 to facilitate construction of road widening and road crossings for ducting the construction of the pedestrian crossing facilities.”

The existing roundabout will be removed at the Jackson Road junction and the A41 will become a straight through road.

Local diversions will be in please for both Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Bucks Council advises.

Traffic delaying measures will be in place on many roads across the county

The spokesman added: “Bus services have been notified and are being diverted and temporary stops will be erected along the route. Advanced signage has been in place since 1 June 2022 and a local letter drop has been completed to immediate residential and commercial properties.

"Working times will be 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday. Traffic management and road closures will be in please 24/7 for approximately four weeks.”

Here is the full list of works planned for the week starting 13 June, some work is weather-dependent and subject to change at short notice:

Surface Dressing Programme:

Ship Hill, Boveney Wood Lane & Abby Park Lane, Dorney / Burnham – From A355 to Littleworth Road

(Monday 6 June to Friday 24 June)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Ringshall Road, Ringshall / Dagnal – From Nettleden Road to A4146 Roundabout

(Monday 13 June to Friday 17 June)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Buckingham Road, Padbury – From Thornborough Road to Needlepin Way Roundabout

(Monday 13 June to Friday 17 June)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Footway Improvement Schemes

Cater Road, Lane End – From Simmons Way to Cater Road

(Monday 6 June to Tuesday 28 June)

Footway improvement works using a footway give and take management system in operation Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Harcourt Road, Dorney Reach – From Marsh Lane to Dorney Reach Road

(Monday 23 May to Friday 1 July)

Footway improvement works using a footway give and take management system in operation Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Street Lighting Schemes

Chapel Lane, High Wycombe – Outside No. 55 & No. 69.

(Monday 13 June)

Lamp column replacement works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am 3:30pm.

St Georges Court, High Wycombe – Junction with Eaton Avenue

(Monday 13 June)

Lamp column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Priory Road, High Wycombe – Outside No. 5, No. 6 and opposite the church

(Tuesday 14 June)

Lamp column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Amersham Hill, High Wycombe – Outside No. 42 and opposite No. 56

(Tuesday 14 June to Friday 17)

Lamp column replacement works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Priory Avenue, High Wycombe – Outside No. 28

(Wednesday 15 June)

Lamp column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Hatters Lane, High Wycombe – Opposite No. 35

(Wednesday 15 June to Thursday 16 June)

Lamp column replacement works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Amersham Road, High Wycombe – Outside No. 25

(Thursday 16 June)

Lamp column replacement works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Bookerhill Road, High Wycombe – Adjacent to New Road

(Friday 17 June)

Lamp column replacement works using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday 8:00pm to 6:00am.

New Road, High Wycombe – Opposite No. 122

(Friday 17 June)

Lamp column replacement works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Network Safety Schemes

Pyebush Roundabout, Beaconsfield – From A355 Approach from M40 to A40 approach from Gerrards Cross

(Thursday 9 June to Monday 13 June)

High friction surfacing and lining works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Bridge Schemes:

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Tuesday 5 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

Drainage Improvement Schemes

Skirmett Road / Fingest Lane, Skirmett – Outside No. 3

(Monday 13 June to Thursday 16 June)