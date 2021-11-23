Christmas Craft Fair at Community Cafe near Buckingham
Browse the craft stalls and enjoy a slice of homemade cake at Tingewick Community Cafe's Christmas Craft Fair
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:20 am
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:25 am
A Community Cafe near Buckingham is hosting a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, December 4.
Tingewick Community Cafe and Christmas Craft Fair is taking place from 2pm to 5pm in the newly refurbished Tingewick Village Hall.
Everyone is invited to come along and meet friends for a hot drink and a slice of homemade cake - as well as browsing the craft tables for unusual homemade gifts and cards.
All proceeds from the event will go to local causes and charities.