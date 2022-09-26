Chiltern Railways cancels services on two dates ahead of further strikes

This Saturday (1 October), and the following Wednesday (5 October), no trains will operate under the Chiltern Railway banner.

The train operator has announced disruption due to planned strikes by large unions used by railway workers in the UK.

On Saturday, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are picketing, next Wednesday Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) are doing the same.

Chiltern Railways

People planning to travel using train services outside of Chiltern Railways, which delivers people in and out of Aylesbury, can expect ‘very limited’ services the company warns.

The unions changed the dates for their latest demonstrations after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Union members are continuing to strike over job security, pay and working conditions.

Due to operational issues caused by a day of strikes, Chiltern Railway Services will begin later than usual on Sunday (2 October).

Current Chiltern Railway estimates suggest trains will start departing between nine and 10am.

Customers are advised to check the revised schedules before setting off on Sunday.

Due to planned engineering works, Oxford station is closed on Sunday 2 October, with rail replacement bus services between Oxford and Oxford Parkway in operation for onward services to London Marylebone.

A Chiltern Railways spokesperson said: “There should not be an impact to services on Thursday 6 October, but trains may be busier than usual.

“If customers have booked a ticket for 1 October, it is valid for travel on the 30 September - Tuesday 4 October inclusive. If customers have booked a ticket for the 5 October, it is valid for travel on the 4 October - Friday 7 October inclusive.

“Chiltern expects to operate a significantly reduced timetable on Saturday 8 October (RMT strike) with further information to be confirmed in due course.”

Travellers are advised to check the Chiltern Railways website which can be found online here, for the latest information on how the operators is reacting to planned action.