Strikes cancelled at Aylesbury bus station as workers secure 'vastly improved' deal

Today (26 September), Unite confirmed that Arriva staff were no longer planning to strike at the Aylesbury depot.

Around 900 workers accepted a ‘vastly improved’ pay offer following a standoff between German-owned Arriva and its union-affiliated workers.

The deal also stops planned strikes across the rest of Bucks and neighbouring depots in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

A series of Arriva buses operate in and out of Aylesbury

Workers have accepted a deal which will see drivers’ pay lifted by 11.1 per cent in Hertfordshire and by 10.4 per cent in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Previously Arriva had been offering pay rises of between four and six per cent, which failed to match the increase in inflation confirmed in recent years.

In protest, drivers and other staff from Arriva were planning to strike on Friday (30 September).

Two days of planned action had already disrupted the bus services which connects Aylesbury to Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Buckingham, plus other well known towns.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members secured this vastly improved deal by standing together in their union. Once again, Unite’s total focus on securing better jobs, pay and conditions is delivering for our members.”

As well as a percentage pay rise, the deal also includes an agreement that there will be parity on the top rate of pay within two years across the seven depots involved in the dispute.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “This deal is another example of why workers looking to improve their wages and terms and conditions should join Unite and organise their colleagues to join too.”

Strikes are still going ahead in Kent this Friday, Unite reports.

Regional bus strikes have become regular occurrence among Arriva’s services in the UK.

More planned action is going ahead in London, while the North West has also seen drivers and workers making a stand over pay.