Chiltern Railways announces further cancellations over Christmas due to strikes

Chiltern Railways has announced that no trains will be running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day this year.

The rail service has also revealed it will be running a reduced schedule on Christmas Eve.

Due to industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), the rail operator is scheduling less trains between Aylesbury and London.

Chiltern Railways

Chiltern Railways warns that customers should only use its services on Christmas Eve “if it is absolutely essential”.

Only four Chiltern Railways trains will be running each hour:

Marylebone to stations to Oxford Parkway (via Bicester Village, and vice-versa) Marylebone to stations to Aylesbury (via High Wycombe, and vice-versa) Marylebone to stations to Banbury (and vice-versa) Aylesbury Vale Parkway to stations to Amersham (and vice-versa)

On Christmas Eve, the last Chiltern Railways services will be as follows:

Last Trains (Southbound):

14.40 Aylesbury Vale Parkway - Amersham 16.00 Aylesbury - Marylebone (via High Wycombe) 16.04 Banbury - Marylebone 16.30 Oxford Parkway - Marylebone 16.44 Bicester Village - Marylebone

Last Trains (Northbound):

15.10 Marylebone - Banbury 15.33 Amersham - Aylesbury Vale Parkway 16.05 Marylebone - Oxford Parkway (via Bicester Village) 16.55 Marylebone - Aylesbury (via High Wycombe)

Chiltern Railways adds that it will be updating its timetable for Tuesday 27 December tomorrow (22 December).

Further strikes are planned by the RMT Union in the new year, further strikes have been confirmed for 3-4 and 6-7 January.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF), the union which serves train drivers has also announced a further strike date for 2023.

Drivers are planning to picket on 5 January, ASLEF announced yesterday (20 December).

Secretary general of ASLEF, Mick Whelan said: "The train companies say their hands have been tied by the government. While the government - which does not employ us - says it's up to the companies to negotiate with us."

Chiltern Railways is one of 15 train operators in the UK likely to be affected by the additional industrial action.