Chiltern Railways announces further cancellations due to engineering work and strike action

Chiltern Railways has announced further cancellations due to strike action, while routes will also be changed because of engineering work.

No services will operate on 1 Wednesday and Friday 3 February on any route due to strike action by ASLEF and the RMT.

Chiltern Railways expects the strikes will have a similarly detrimental impact on other rail operators in the UK.

There will be a handful of minor amendments and cancellations to late-night services on Thursday 2 February due to the strike action.

Customers are also warned that due to Network Rail engineering works, London Marylebone station will be closed on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 February.

An amended timetable will be in operation, with all Chiltern Railways services commencing and terminating at West Ruislip throughout the weekend, allowing for a connection to/from Central London on the London Underground.

Owing to further engineering works, there will be no trains between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway, with a replacement bus in operation beginning at West Ruislip and serving stations between Amersham and Aylesbury Vale Parkway.

If customers are intending to travel on days affected by engineering works, they are urged to plan ahead and triple check their journey on the Chiltern Railways website or app.

Both Aslef and RMT unions will be striking over pay and working conditions.

Both unions have been unable to come to an agreement with the Government.

Mick Whelan general secretary of Aslef said: “The proposal is not and could not ever be acceptable but we are willing to engage in further discussions within the process that we previously agreed.

Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, with inflation running north of 10 percent, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable.

“Our members at these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation.

“That is the way – and the only way – to end this dispute.”