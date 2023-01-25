HS2 launches jobs scheme for unemployed young people in Northants and Bucks

HS2 has launched a new employment scheme designed to support young people in Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire.

Alongside its construction partners Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall (EKFB), the rail project is launching an apprenticeship scheme for unemployed locals.

The aim of the course is to give people the skills and experiences they need to move towards paid employment.

The new fast-track scheme has been extended to include Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire

Chosen applicants will be given the knowledge they need to work on the ambitious railway.

Lasting just two weeks, there are 20 places for people in Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire.

Those who successfully complete the course and the assessment day will be offered an 18-month apprenticeship, allowing them to gain nationally recognised qualifications so they can progress their career in the construction sector.

Jhen-Nel Swanston, HS2 legacy manager, said: “Fast-track employment programmes help new starters to the industry secure sustainable employment with long-term career prospects.

“The two-week training programme is perfect for those looking to get back into the world of work, starting out in their career, or who fancy trying something different. We’re delighted we can now extend this offer to Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire.”

The Department for Work and Pensions can support eligible candidates who are claiming state benefits to participate in the course.

Candidates entered onto a Level 2 Groundworker Apprenticeship will receive theoretical and practical training.

Would-be apprentices will get hands-on experience at construction sites in Bucks, Northants, Oxon and South Warks.

Paddy Patterson, Skills, Employment and Education Manager at EKFB said: “EKFB is excited to partner with the Skills Centre to launch our new fast-track employment programme. After the initial two-week training period, candidates will then progress onto our apprentice programme, where they’ll study and work, earning whilst learning. Those who wish to progress their careers further will have real job opportunities available to them, as well as sought-after transferable skills desired in the construction industry.

“Our aim is to leave a lasting skills legacy and inspire future generations through offering quality first hand training and learning experiences, provided by a talented and skilled workforce. These new apprenticeships are designed for any age, gender, and background.”