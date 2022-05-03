Chilfest announces 'biggest ever' lineup for 10th anniversary festival including The Proclaimers

Returning at Pendley Manor, after a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus, organisers say they have delivered the biggest lineup in the history of the retro-themed festival.

As well as one of Scotland’s most identifiable bands, Bucks-based former Spandau Ballet star, Tony Hadley, will open the show on Friday 1 July 2022.

Toploader and Toyah, are also among the recognisable names set to feature at this year’s event.

A previous Chilfest event, photo by Simon Hargrave

For the first time in the festival’s 10-year history, music will be blasted out at the countryside site for over 11 hours.

The Proclaimers have claimed Saturday’s headline slot, they are performing at the festival for the first time.

Other artists included in today’s announcement (3 May), are: ABC, Maxi Priest, Peter Hook & The Light, The Real Thing, Bad Manners, and Heatwave.

A series of cover acts will perform on Friday including: Totally Tribute, the Bootleg Beatles, A Tribute to Amy Winehouse, Noasis, Who are You and ABBA REVIVAL.

Chilfest event director Steve Butcher said: “Canceling the show for the past two years was incredibly difficult for us, so we are so excited to welcome everyone back this year.

"For both those in the entertainment industry and music fans, this summer will be the perfect opportunity to get back to enjoying live events.

“As it’s our tenth anniversary we really wanted to make it bigger than ever.

"We have extended the running time so that on Saturday we now start at midday and go right through till 23.00.

"We have worked hard to secure a lineup that has something for everyone, as well as a great selection of food and drink to make it a brilliant day out for all. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and also host new fans for the first time.”

Chilfest has seen over 68,000 attendees and 71 artists over its nine years. In addition, the organisers have raised over £30,000 for charity, recently raising funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee with the first Chilfest Club Night.

Previous acts include The Human League, Little Mix, UB40, OMD, Sister Sledge, Billy Ocean and Rick Astley.