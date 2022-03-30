Toploader headline live music event in Tring raising funds for Ukraine
Toploader are among the artists who are playing free of charge at a charity fundraiser in Tring dedicated to Ukraine.
Organised by the team behind Chilfest, on Saturday 8 April, bands, singers and djs will perform at David Evans Court Theatre in Tring.
All the profits raised will go to the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
As well as the band responsible for an all-time earworm, Dancing in the Moonlight, Rozalla & Baby D have been booked, Brandon Block is preparing a DJ set.
Chilfest is an annual festival set for its 10th anniversary this year, after back-to-back Covid-related cancellations.
Starting at 7.30pm a full evenings’ worth of music is planned, DJ Mick Brown has hosting duties on the night, a raffle has been organised, while food and drink will be on offer as well.
Tickets can be purchased for the event online on this link, those who cannot make it but want to contribute can access the festival’s JustGiving page here.