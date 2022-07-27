Chefs launch dinner party series at picturesque Bucks farm

Chefs Paddy Maynard and Harry Hope-Morley are delivering a series of Wild Feasts at Oxmoor Farm in Great Missenden.

The next event will be held on 6 August with Xanthe Gladstone running the kitchen.

She is a organic farmer, sustainability advocate and chef based in Wales, who also runs a baking and growing workshop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Williams

Other chefs lined up for the wild feast series includes: Dan Chambers, Joe Woodhouse, Brenden Eades, Clare Cole, and George Williams.

Oxmoor Farm was chosen for the series as it is a site in the Chilterns which is no dig and regenerative practices, growing naturally high quality ingredients.

At these supper clubs everything is sourced from local farms and growers or from Oxmoor Farm itself.

Wild Feasts at Oxmoor Farm

The first of these summer cookery celebrations took place on 18 June with Dan Chambers manning the farm kitchen.

Originally from Yorkshire, Dan worked in gastro-pubs and restaurants before moving to Holland. He spent most of his years there at a little neighbourhood bistro called Preta Porta in Utrecht. He baked bread daily and worked with pastry, as well as creating a menu that changed almost daily.

From here, Dan ran the kitchen at a little champagne bar called Cava before moving back to the UK where he worked at Barletta in Margate, Four Legs in London and now Belly.

Max Mclean and Ed Tejada, both of Silo, have run a series of pop-ups this year at venues including Catalyst & Swift. With an intense focus on both sustainability and foraging, these two chefs align perfectly with both Root's up-and-coming ethos and Oxmoor Farm's sustainable, farm-to-table focus.

They will cook at the farm on 27 August.

George Williams will be showcased on 10 September, he rained at Ballymaloe Cookery School before working at the Michelin-starred River Café for a few years. His recipes are inspired by regions across Europe, with a particular love for the Italian eating culture and his night will be reminiscent of an Italian feast.