On virtually every day the scheme is running this year, free sessions are available in Aylesbury Vale.
Bucks Council hasn’t confirmed what activities will take place at each venue, but is promising crafts sessions, inflatables and sports sessions for youngsters.
These days out have been catered towards children between the ages of one and 10.
Starting on Monday (25 July) the programme runs until 26 August, sports fields and village halls have been earmarked to host the free fun.
Councillor Clive Harriss said: “We are excited to be working with local town and parish councils to run 25 sessions over 20 parishes this year. There is no need to book beforehand, just turn up on the day, bring a picnic and have fun.”
The local authority confirms that all sessions are run by DBS-checked professionals and cautions that some activities are weather-dependent.
Parents and carers must stay to supervise their children, bring their own refreshments and be aware that some sites may not have toilets.
Here is the full list of activities lined-up for the summer holidays:
25 July - 10am to noon - two hour session - Stoke Mandeville, Eskdale Road, HP22 5UJ 25 July - 2pm to 4pm - two hour session with sport - Aston Clinton Park, HP22 5HL 26 July - 10am to 3pm - Fun Day - Buckingham, Chandos Park, Chandos Road, MK18 1AL 27 July - 10am to noon – two hour session with sport – Walton Court Park, Cole Road, Aylesbury, HP21 8TJ 27 July- 2pm to 4pm - two hour session- Winslow, The Sports Field, Elmsfield Gate, MK18 3JA 28 July - 10am to 3pm - Fun Day – Bedgrove Park, Ambleside, Aylesbury, HP21 9TT 29 July - 10am to 12 noon - two hour session – Jubilee Pavilion, Oxford Road, Stone, HP17 8PD 29 July - 2pm to 4pm – two hour session - Cheddington Village Hall, Church Lane, LU7 0RU 1 August - 10am to noon - two hour session – Princes Risborough, Wades Park, Stratton Road, HP27 0AX 1 August – 2pm to 4pm – two hour session – Winslow, The Sports Field, Elmsfield Gate, MK18 3JA 3 August - 10am to 3pm – Fun Day- Aylesbury Meadowcroft Open Space Park, Jackson Road, HP19 9HH 4 August - 10am to noon – two hour session - Aylesbury, Alfred Rose Memorial Park, Dunsham Lane, HP20 2ER 4 August - 2pm to 4pm - two hour session - Slapton Recreation Ground, Mill Road, LU7 9BT 5 August - 10am to 3pm - Fun Day - Maids Moreton Playing Fields, Avenue Road, MK18 1QA 8 August - 10am to 3pm - Fun Day - Wendover, Ashbrook Open Space, Aylesbury Road, HP22 6AD 9 August – 10am to noon - two hour session- Tingewick Recreational Ground, Water Stratford Road, MK18 4NU 9 August - 2pm to 4pm - two hour session with sports - Westbury Playing Field, Playing Field Road, NN13 5LA 10 August – 10am to 3pm – Fun Day – Hazlemere Recreation Ground, Amersham Road, HP15 7QW 11 August - 10am to noon - two hour session - Winslow The Sports Field, Elmsfield Gate, MK18 3JA 11 August - 2pm to 4pm - two hour session – Weston Turville Village Hall and Recreation Ground School Approach, HP22 5RW 12 August - 10am to noon - two hour session - Longwick The Green, HP27 9QY 12 August - 2pm to 4pm - two hour session - with sports Wingrave Recreation Ground, Church Street, HP22 4PE 15 August - 10am to 3pm – Fun Day - Little Missenden The Common, Holmer Green, HP15 6XG 16 August -10am to noon - two hour session – Aylesbury Vale Park, Park Street, HP20 1DX 16 August – 2pm to 4pm – two hour session – Winslow The Sports Field, Elmsfield Gate, MK18 3JA 17 August – 10am to 3pm – Fun Day – Buckingham Chandos Park, Chandos Road, MK18 1AL 18 August – 10am to noon – two hour session - Pitstone Recreation Ground, Vicarage Road, LU7 9EY 18 August – 2pm to 4pm – two hour session with sports – Stoke Mandeville, Eskdale Road, HP22 5UJ 19 August – 2pm to 4pm – two hour session with sports – Aston Clinton Park, HP22 5HL 22 August – 10am to 3pm – Fun Day Buckingham, Chandos Park, Chandos Road, MK18 1AL 23 August – 10am to noon- two hour session - Winslow The Sports Field, Elmsfield Gate, MK18 3JA 23 Aug – 2pm to 4pm - two hour session with sports – Westbury Playing Field, Playing Field Road, NN13 5LA 24 August – 10am to noon – two hour session with sports – Stone Jubilee Pavilion, Oxford Road Stone, HP17 8PD 24 August – 2pm to 4pm – two hour session with sports – Whaddon Recreation Ground, Shenley Road, MK17 0LW 25 August – 10am to noon – two hour session – Weston Turville Village Hall and Recreation Ground School Approach, HP22 5RW 25 August – 2pm to 4pm – two hour session with sports – Stewkley Recreation Ground, Soulbury Road, LU7 0HW 26 August – 10am to noon- two hour session – Cheddington Village Hall, Church Lane, LU7 0RU