A Cheddington man has completed a walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats in memory of his grandfather.

Ian Wainwright, 30, raised more than £5,000 for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care along the way.

The charity’s nurses visited and cared for his grandfather Bernard, in his own home before he died last December.

Ian after making it to John O'Groats

Ian started his journey on 1 May and reached John O’Groats on 26 July after 77 days of walking and racking up an impressive total distance of 1,260 miles and 3.5 million steps along the way.

He said: “I started walking during lockdown and was keen to take on a big challenge in memory of my grandad. Walking took a backseat when he was ill but after he died, it seemed right to take on a charity challenge in his memory.

“My grandad was active all his life, even doing press ups at the age of 90! The challenge of walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats was a fitting way to honour him while fundraising for the charity that cared for him towards the end of his life.”

Along the way, Ian climbed Ben Nevis and completed the Cotswold Way; Pennine Way; West Highland Way; Great Glen Way, and the John O'Groats trail, getting through three pairs of boots.

Ian said: “I'm still trying to process it all. I've had such amazing adventures and have been able to raise £4,750 for Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care in memory of my Grandad and I'm still getting donations!

“People were so kind the whole way. After being turned away from a campsite, a kindly farmer's daughter let me use her father's field and brought me tea. Campsites and cafes across Britain refused to take my money, telling me to make a donation instead. A shopkeeper in Scotland handed me a pie. Passers-by asked what I was doing and donated to Rennie Grove Peace on the spot.

“I also learned a lot about myself. I had amazing support from friends and family, travelling huge distances to join me, meeting me for dinner or offering their homes to me, but I spent a lot of time alone. You walk two walks when you walk long distances. There's the walk in your mind and the actual walk. I started the journey listening to a lot of music, but by the end I was content to just exist with my own thoughts. I lost around 10kg along the way, despite eating over 4000 calories a day.

“I was also able to visit my Grandad's old house in Derbyshire where I remember him and Gran living when I was growing up. I also visited my other Grandparents' house in Bath. That whole generation is gone now, and this felt like saying goodbye.”