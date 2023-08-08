NHS releases guidance for Aylesbury Vale patients as it prepares for ninth month of industrial action

Details of the latest junior doctors’ strike have been released

The NHS board covering Aylesbury Vale has released new guidance for patients and residents ahead of the latest round of strikes.

August represents the ninth month in which NHS staff have been striking for better pay and working conditions throughout the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board is preparing for strike action next week.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Junior doctors are demonstrating from 7am on Friday 11 August to 7am on Tuesday 15 August, and a 48-hour consultants’ strike has been confirmed by the British Medical Association from 7am on Thursday 24 August to 7am on Saturday 26 August.

During this period the NHS is prioritising emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma. Also, the ICB states it will be focusing on giving a priority to people who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery.

Appointments will only be rescheduled where necessary, the health service has vowed to immediately rebook where possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, these strikes will affect planned and routine services, the NHS states.

Patients who have a scheduled appointment should attend as planned unless they hear from the NHS directly that the appointment has been changed.

Residents are also encouraged to use the 111 online portal for advice and prescription information.

Dr Nick Broughton, interim chief executive of the NHS Buckinghamshire Oxfordshire and Berkshire West ICB, said: "We are now entering the ninth month of industrial action across the NHS and staff continue to provide patients with the best possible care under the circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“NHS staff working during the industrial action will be working hard in hospitals, community teams, GP services and pharmacies to keep people safe and respond to their needs. This period of industrial action is taking place during the peak of the summer holidays so there may be added pressure on some services. We really appreciate people's understanding and co-operation during these challenging periods.

"Emergencies, critical care, maternity, trauma and neonatal care safe staffing will be our absolute priority, but it will involve the NHS working together across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West to ensure we are there for people at their moment of need. We are grateful to all our colleagues working during this time to keep services running and patients safe.”

The NHS has provided the following guidelines:

-Continue to access GPs as normal

-Call 111 to get the right service for your needs

-Make sure prescriptions are up to date

-Stay safe and look out for vulnerable family and friends

-Keep appointments unless you are contacted by the NHS with alternative arrangements

-Remember A&E is for emergencies and life-threatening situations.