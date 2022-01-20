Chatty Cafe launching in Buckingham for people who just want someone to talk to

A Chatty Cafe is launching at the University of Buckingham next week, for anyone in the town who fancies a chat.

Paula Seddon, the university's quality manager, is setting up the Chatty Cafe on campus for the local community.

It follows in the footsteps of the nationwide Chatty Cafe scheme, which aims to get people chatting and reduce loneliness.

Paula Seddon poses with a friend, ahead of the Chatty Cafe launch

Paula, who lives in Buckingham, has signed up to volunteer an hour week for a year, as part of Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes Campaign to combat loneliness.

Paula, aged 51, feels there are people who would love to meet and chat to somebody else within a cafe environment but who perhaps don't want to go to coffee shops on their own.

She is hoping the new venture may bring those people together.

The new Chatty Cafe will be in the University of Buckingham's newly refurbished Tanlaw Mill dining room between 10.30am and 11.30am on Wednesdays - with the first one taking place next week, January 26.

Paula said: "For some people, it will be the only person they speak to all day.

"Someone who has just lost a long-term partner, or perhaps a new mum might like to come along, or someone who has just moved to the area and doesn't know anyone.

"I will be there each week so there's a familiar face."

The aim is for people who are feeling lonely, or who would just like to meet people, to come along and engage in conversation.

Tea, coffee, cakes and snacks will be on sale.

The Chatty Cafe is not an information service, but Paula will be able to signpost people to basic services if they are in need.

University vice-chancellor James Tooley said: “This is a great idea and a wonderful way to engage with the community and help those who feel in need of seeing a friendly face.”