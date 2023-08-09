Care provider pledges to run series of free dementia support workshops across Aylesbury Vale

“One in four people will be affected by dementia in their lifetimes”

A care provider has pledged to run a series of free workshops on dementia awareness in the Aylesbury Vale area over the next 12 months.

Bluebird Care has set itself the challenge of hosting Dementia Awareness Workshops in 25 different locations across the district over the next 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director of Bluebird Care Aylesbury, George Morris, said: “One in four people will be affected by dementia in their lifetimes, which is why it’s important to work with individuals and their families to try and make life much easier for those who live with it.

Nathan Hartley is leading the dementia awareness campaign for Bluebird Care across Aylesbury Vale

"A recent report made recommendations to the government about the need to continue to raise awareness of dementia, and the work that can be done to make our communities more dementia friendly.

“With the specialist services we provide at Bluebird Care we are determined to do just that with these new Dementia Awareness Sessions.”

Set up by the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Friends information sessions have been running across the country for several years and focus on improving inclusion and quality of life for people living with dementia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is hoped by increasing people’s awareness when it comes to the disease, that it will create dementia-friendly communities.

George added: “The Bluebird Care team want to meet as many people as possible and make them aware of dementia, its affects and how we as a community can support those who live with it.”

Residents are encouraged to contact dementia awareness coordinator, Nathan Hartley, by email for more information or to book a workshop.

Data released by the care provider shows:

-There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, with numbers set to rise to over one million by 2025. This will soar to two million by 2051.

Advertisement

Advertisement

-225,000 will develop dementia this year, that’s one every three minutes.

-One in six people over the age of 80 have dementia.

-70 per cent of people in care homes have dementia or severe memory problems.

-There are over 40,000 people under 65 with dementia in the UK.