Care home near Aylesbury plants trees ahead of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Staff and residents at a care home near Aylesbury planted trees ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They had been patiently waiting for a nice day's weather to take part in the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

Yesterday (17 March), members of the Bartlett Residential Home in Stone, including director Anil Dhanani, embraced the sunshine and planted their trees ahead of the Queen's jubilee in June.

They planted the tree yesterday (17 March)

Among the crowd was 105-year-old Hilda Duncombe, someone Bucks Herald readers will undoubtedly remember due to her fundraising efforts in recent years.

A church service was also held at the Stone site, giving residents the opportunity to pray for the good health of the long-serving monarch.

Next up for care home residents will be a street party celebrating the day when Queen Elizabeth II reaches 70 years on the throne.

Residents and staff at the Bartlett Residential Home

Kavita Salhotra, people innovation manager at Bartlett's Care told The Bucks Herald: "Our residents were really looking forward to it.

"Some of them dressed in the appropriate Union Jack colours.

"We were all playing outside and it was very good fun. Some of the residents are already plotting to work out who is going to water the new tree first."

"We are all looking forward to watching it flourish throughout the year and hopefully we all enjoy lovely blossom, fruit and colour come autumn.

105-year-old Hilda was among those enjoying yesterday's event