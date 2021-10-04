105-year-old Aylesbury care home resident launches new fundraiser for late husband

To mark her 105th birthday an Aylesbury care resident has set an ambitious walking challenge to raise money in memory of her husband.

Hilda Duncombe, who currently resides at Bartlett's Residential Home in Stone, is teaming up with four friends to complete 105 laps of the residency.

Hilda is walking in memory of her husband Stanley Duncombe who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and passed away in 2001.

the team will complete 105 laps for Hilda's 105th birthday

Hilda will be joined by Vivien Schofield, Philip Smith, Sheila Nuttall and Jillian Graves, four other residents at Bartlett's Residential Home.

The fundraising challenge began today (October 4), Hilda and co. hope to reach the magical 105 marker, by her birthday on October 26.

The money the quintet raises will go to Alzheimer's Society, the UK-based charity is over 40 years old and continues to support sufferers and authorises research into dementia.

Since the pandemic started, Hilda has raised £9,519.99 for the Alzheimer's Society, at a time when all charities are more desperate for funds than ever before.

It's day one of the 105 lap challenge

Hilda's journey has gained high profile support already, multiple time Paralympic gold medalist, Robin Surgeoner, will be visiting the home to celebrate Hilda's birthday.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith is also coming down to Bartlett's Residential Home on October 15, to see the elderly inspirations in action.