Care home near Aylesbury launches latest fundraiser led by its 105-year-old resident

Staff and residents at Bartlett Care Home displayed plants for Lindengate Charity which offers specialised gardening opportunities to people with mental health needs.

Bartlett Care Home is perhaps best known for housing Hilda Duncombe, who at 105 years old, continues to raise money for charitable causes.

Residents and staff at Bartlett Care Home

Last year, with help from her fellow residents she completed 105 laps of the care home garden ahead of her 105th birthday, raising money for the Alzheimer's Society.

In total, 160 potted plants now decorate the care home’s gardens they are up for sale, each one will raise money for the mental wellbeing charity.

Among the wide-ranging plants on offer are: black currant, dahlia, begonia, zinnia, petunia and sunflowers.

Working away

Lindengate sets up nature based activities that can empower everyone to nurture their wellbeing by connecting to the healing power of nature.

The charity has over 200 volunteers helping those who could benefit from environmental fun.

Lindengate claims the natural beauty of its site helps to restore and heal, it covers over six acres at the foot of the Chiltern Hills in Wendover and includes a host of gardens including a sensory area with delicious fragrances and blooms, a nature reserve, a heritage orchard, woodland and Yurt gardens to name a few of its areas.

Yesterday’s event was organised by Kavita Salhorta Salhotra the people innovation manager at Bartlett Care Home and Chloe Sastry from Lindgate.

Bartlett Care Home on 15 June