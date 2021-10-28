Celebrations as 105-year-old completes 105 laps of her Aylesbury Vale care home

An Aylesbury Vale woman has celebrated her 105th birthday by completing 105 laps of her care home grounds for charity.

Hilda Duncombe, who lives at Bartlett's Residential Home in Stone, took part in the walk over three weeks, in memory of her late husband Stanley, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and sadly passed away in 2001.

Hilda, who is originally from Oving, has smashed her £500 target, raising £727 for the Alzheimer's Society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birthday celebrations for Hilda

She has previously raised an incredible £9,519.99 for the charity over the past two years.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith and local councillor Matthew Walsh both visited during October to walk with Hilda, along with staff and other participants.

For her 105th birthday on October 26, Hilda received a card from the Queen, and flowers and a card from the Mayor of Aylesbury, Anders Christensen.

As well as her son Tony and his partner Julia, she had a visit from the retired Paralympic swimmer, Robin Sturgeoner MBE, whom the home had invited because of Hilda's keen interest in swimming.

Hilda surrounded with flowers and cards, including one from the Queen

Aylesbury's gymnast twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova sent a video greeting, due to Covid restrictions.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith said it was “an absolute pleasure” to visit Hilda, and said she is “a real life local hero”.

He said: “It was lovely to chat to Hilda and her fellow residents of Bartlett’s, ahead of joining her for a lap of the home’s grounds.”

“Hilda is a real life local hero.

MP Greg Smith joins Hilda on her walk

"At an incredible 105 years of age this month, she is powering on to raise funds for such an important cause.