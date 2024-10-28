Car keying incident reported in Aylesbury
It occurred at approximately 12.35pm on Saturday, 28 September, in Creslow Way, Stone, where an offender keyed a parked car.
Investigating officer PC Ion Stratu, said: “We ask anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch with the force in case it has captured something which may assist this investigation.
“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240468841.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article contained an image of a man police officers wanted to speak regarding the incident. He has been located.