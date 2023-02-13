Can you give loved up bunnies at Aylesbury rescue centre a furever home this Valentine’s Day

A rescue centre in Aylesbury is hoping some of its current inhabitants can find new homes this Valentine’s Day.

At the RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Buckinghamshire several rabbits are in need of a new home.

The RSPCA reports that many of the big eared creatures have been waiting for new homes for over a year.

Oscar and Starsky

Currently, 21 rabbits are living in the centre in Quainton, including five pairs of bonded best friends who seem to be overlooked time and time again.

In recent years the number of rabbits coming into the care of the RSPCA, has risen dramatically, while adoption rates have not kept up.

In the first half of 2022 there was a 49 per cent increase in the numbers of rabbits arriving in RSPCA centres compared to the same period in 2021. Some of the rise is attributed to pets acquired during lockdown being dumped by owners who have grown tired of them or are facing cost of living pressures, so they are - tragically - making hasty decisions to get rid of their pets.

Noel and Fife

RSPCA centre manager Julie Allen said: “Then there are the hundreds of rabbits who are filling up our regional and branch centres and at Blackberry Farm we are no different. We need more animal lovers to come forward to adopt our rabbits - people often don't realise that the RSPCA re-homes rabbits.

“I believe that we have more rabbits in our care awaiting homes than any other organisation in the country - and now with the recent start of the Chinese New Year - which is the Year of the Rabbit we hope this will help draw attention to some of the amazing rescue bunnies needing new homes.

“We have successfully bonded a number of rabbits together and it is just adorable to see their friendships blossom, but what would be the perfect ending is when they all go off to their loving new forever homes.”

The bonded pairs needing new homes include:

Oscar and Starsky - Oscar has the unenviable title of the centre’s longest stay rabbit as he has been there since November 2021 after he was found as a stray. He has bonded with sweet Starsky who has been at the centre since April 2022. As they are bonded they need to be housed together.

Oscar is quite active and spends a lot of his time outside at the centre. He is docile around handling and interactions so the RSPCA feels he can live with children of any age.

Starsky was also brought to the centre after she was found straying. She is an inquisitive girl who is very interested in watching what you're doing.

Noel and Fifi - both came into the RSPCA care in 2022. Fifi came into us as a stray. She is a firm favourite amongst our staff and has helped Noel settle down and learn how to interact with people.

More information on the loved up bunnies at the Aylesbury centre can be found online here. Alongside advice on how to care for rabbits in a tough financial climate.

