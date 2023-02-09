Two large mastiff dogs cruelly dumped in grounds of Aylesbury RSPCA centre

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a mastiff was cruelly abandoned in the grounds of its animal centre near Quainton.

Blackberry Farm Animal Centre manager Julie Allen was surprised to find the big dog chained to a tree in a copse near the entrance gates, while opening up at 7.30am last Thursday (February 2).

The young dog, who had removed his muzzle, was in a healthy condition but very agitated by his ordeal and needed careful handling after Julie and her colleagues managed to free him. Staff have named him Woody, because of where he was found.

Woody was tethered to a tree

Julie said: “I was unlocking our front gates in the morning when I saw there were two black eyes looking out at me from the copse. Woody was lying at the bottom of the tree and growling at me.

“We are not sure how his owner got on to our site and why they left the poor dog in this situation. The chain was secured around his neck and we had to cut it off to free him. Thanks to the teamwork of our staff and the chief inspector, we managed to calm him down and get a muzzle on him.

“The poor thing was very scared and he is now in one of our kennels recovering from what was a very frightening experience for him.

“We don’t know why Woody was abandoned, but the fact he had a chain and muzzle suggests he had been tethered in a garden or yard before being dumped on our site.”

Woody may have been abandoned overnight

This was the second time in a fortnight that a dog has been abandoned at Blackberry Farm. On January 17, another large mastiff-type dog was left in the car park by a motorist who told staff he could not afford to feed him and then drove off.

The dog, whose microchip was not registered, has been named Cairo by staff. He is now working with a dog behaviourist before he can be rehomed.

Anyone with any information on how Woody and Cairo came to be abandoned at Blackberry Farm is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

Sadly, abandonments like these are on the increase - last year the RSPCA saw a shocking 25 per cent rise in the overall number of abandonment incidents along with a 13 per cent rise in neglect incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams.

Woody's chain and muzzle safely removed

Julie added: “These abandonments won’t be the last, I am sure, but to have two in two weeks is unusual, although we are hearing other centres are getting dogs dumped like this and it is heartbreaking.

“We would urge owners to reach out to us and seek help before they consider taking such drastic action as this.”

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost-of-living support for owners who are struggling to look after their animals. The charity has launched a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 while its online hub offers practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.