A Grade II listed pub that has been the focal point of a Buckinghamshire village for over 300 years could be turned into housing, villagers fear after it shut for the sixth time in as many years.

An action group has been set up to save The Swan in Stewkley and has started a campaign to prevent the beloved pub being sold to developers.

Its closure in March 2022 leaves just one pub left standing in a village that used to be home to as many as 10.

The Swan, photo from Stewkley Parish Council

Stewkley Parish Council has started the process to e-register The Swan as an Asset of Community Value.

Should the Swan close, the village will be left with just one pub – The Carpenter’s Arms – serving a community of around 2,000 people. However, there will be no pubs serving any food at all.

Campaigners say, the group was launched after it conducted a survey with the results showing a huge demand in villagers wanting the pub saved.

Campaign leader, Matthew Day, said: “Save The Swan is an action group set up to see whether the village still wanted The Swan and what they could do about it.

“In a matter of weeks, a village wide survey was conducted, with the help of a number of thirsty locals, and this has proved that the people of Stewkley want the pub to be opened.

“As well as offers of financial help, the survey has proved that more than enough people will frequent the pub again, indicating The Swan could be a flourishing business and community space once again.

“The next steps are to secure the future of the building as a pub. A big fear for many is that it will fall into the hands of developers and we will never see the building and amazing garden as a community pub again.

“We will be putting forward our action plan and then it will be up to the community, or a like-minded business or individual, to open this much loved and important pub.

“This is the start of a real mobilisation of a village to make their community a better place, but much more help is needed.”

