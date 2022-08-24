Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A coach company in Tring has announced that it has made it to the final of a prestigious awards..

The 2022 routeone awards recognise the most outstanding operators and people in the coach and bus industry – and Masons Minibus and Coach Hire has been shortlisted in multiple categories this year.

Masons, which is owned and run by a family in Tring, has been serving communities in and around Aylesbury, Tring and Milton Keynes for over 30 years and were faced with difficulty when the pandemic swept the world.

Coach tour and holiday company - Unit 27, Old Airfield Industrial Estate, Cheddington Lane, Tring

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has been announced as a finalist for Medium Coach Operator of the Year, Manager of the Year and the Above and Beyond award.

A spokesperson from Masons Minibus and Coach Hire said: “We are absolutely delighted to reach the finals of this prestigious industry award. After a turbulent two years, it is wonderful to be recognised for the efforts Masons has gone to as a business to survive the pandemic.”

It continued: “We are particularly proud of Candice, who went to great lengths to raise the profile of the business and the whole of the coach industry. Campaigning to raise awareness of the industry and make the government see what a value we are to our local communities.

“To be recognised for her hard work is just wonderful."

The winners will be announced at an event in Birmingham in November.