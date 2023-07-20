News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Builder's bright idea for a bench at Steeple Claydon Primary School

The colourful seating arrangement has been donated by local developer Crest Nicholson
By Hannah Richardson
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:57 BST

Children at a village primary school are enjoying their new rainbow-coloured bench, supplied by a local housing developer.

Crest Nicholson, builder of the new Claybourne development in Steeple Claydon, sponsored the new outdoor seating for pupils and teachers to enjoy at Steeple Claydon Primary School.

The colourful bench, sited in the school playground, is made of durable material suited to the British weather and the range of activities it will be used for, from pupils socialising during the school day to school events such as sports days and fayres.

Pupils at Steeple Claydon Primary School enjoy their new rainbow bench (Photo: Richard Eaton)Pupils at Steeple Claydon Primary School enjoy their new rainbow bench (Photo: Richard Eaton)
Pupils at Steeple Claydon Primary School enjoy their new rainbow bench (Photo: Richard Eaton)
Most Popular

Headteacher Christine Richards said: “Thank you to Crest Nicholson for the generous donation of the bench. It has already become a central place for the children to socialise, chat, make friends and eat snacks together during their outdoor break times.

"We cannot wait to see the children continue to use the bench during the upcoming spring and summer months, and the friendships between them grow and flourish.”

Charlie Joseph, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “At Crest Nicholson, we’re not only committed to building homes but supporting the wider community.

"Steeple Claydon Primary School is at the heart of the village and so we were really pleased to be able to support them to upgrade their outdoor seating area.

"We were delighted to hear that the be rainbow bench is already being put to great use by students as a fun space to enjoy their school time with friends.”