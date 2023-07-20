Children at a village primary school are enjoying their new rainbow-coloured bench, supplied by a local housing developer.

Crest Nicholson, builder of the new Claybourne development in Steeple Claydon, sponsored the new outdoor seating for pupils and teachers to enjoy at Steeple Claydon Primary School.

The colourful bench, sited in the school playground, is made of durable material suited to the British weather and the range of activities it will be used for, from pupils socialising during the school day to school events such as sports days and fayres.

Pupils at Steeple Claydon Primary School enjoy their new rainbow bench (Photo: Richard Eaton)

Headteacher Christine Richards said: “Thank you to Crest Nicholson for the generous donation of the bench. It has already become a central place for the children to socialise, chat, make friends and eat snacks together during their outdoor break times.

"We cannot wait to see the children continue to use the bench during the upcoming spring and summer months, and the friendships between them grow and flourish.”

Charlie Joseph, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “At Crest Nicholson, we’re not only committed to building homes but supporting the wider community.

"Steeple Claydon Primary School is at the heart of the village and so we were really pleased to be able to support them to upgrade their outdoor seating area.