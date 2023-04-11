Build confidence at road riding with Aylesbury Vale cycle club’s Academy Programme

Claydon Cycling Club is inviting new members to build their cycling confidence by joining its 2023 Academy Programme.

Run by British Cycling-accredited ride leaders, the Academy Programme starts on Sunday, April 23, and continues over the next three Sundays. The aim is to encourage cyclists to experience the thrills of riding in a group and enhance awareness, so by the end they can confidently do rides of up to 32 miles/50km.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s the perfect introduction for those who feel they need a little help to get up to speed on two wheels. Over the course of the programme, riders learn about cadence, communication, hill climbing and formation riding. A key focus is confidence and road safety, which is built on every week.

Ready to ride: Claydon Cycling Club

Club chair John Bull said: “It’s great to be back for our third year running Academy. Our class of 2022 grew in confidence, displaying great riding skills and determination over the space of four weeks, covering over 100 miles and 4,500ft of elevation – incredible work.

"I look forward to inspiring and assisting more people to get into the addictive world of cycling for our 2023 programme.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The feedback from the programme each year has been overwhelmingly positive.

2022 Academy graduate Julie said: “I’ve really enjoyed the Claydon Cycling Club Academy Programme. I hadn’t ridden in a group for a while, but I now feel more confident to do so. I’ve met some lovely people who’ve been very supportive of inexperienced cyclists like myself. It’s also been great to get to know more of the surrounding countryside. Overall, it’s been a fun and sociable experience.”

To help people get ride ready, local cycle mechanic Jeff, of Steeple Cycles, is offering anyone signing up for Academy the opportunity to get their bike fully checked over free of charge before starting the programme.

John Bull added: “Jeff is a very experienced rider, member of the club and knows bikes like the back of his hand, so this is a brilliant opportunity to make sure your bike is safe before you take to the road.”

Advertisement

Advertisement