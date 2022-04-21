Build a career in the construction industry in Bucks without piling up student debt

With demand for new homes across England reaching an all-time high and a shortage of skilled labour, independent housebuilder Dandara is offering training with its Northern Home Counties division to industry newcomers in Bucks.

Trainees can learn and earn at the same time while training in roles from site management, quantity surveying, planning and civil engineering to land buying, sales and marketing.

The programme runs over a two or three-year period, depending on the qualification, and trainees learn on the job as well as studying for professional qualifications via day release, block release and evening and weekend courses.

Rebecca Reynolds, 20, was the first trainee to join the Northern Home Counties division

With the average student debt now running at more than £40,000, the scheme offers trainees a way to fast track into a thriving industry without being burdened by debt.

As long as they stay with Dandara for two years after finishing the traineeship, all their tuition and qualifications will be free of charge and they will earn a wage all the time they are studying and learning on the job.

Rebecca Reynolds, aged 20, who recently completed the Sales Advisor trainee scheme, said: “Since my parents own rental properties, I have always had an interest in the sector.

"Initially I wanted to apply for a role as a sales advisor with Dandara, but, being only 19 at the time, I was conscious of the fact that I had a lot to learn about the industry and no real experience.

"I then heard about the trainee scheme - it was a perfect fit for me.”

While training, Rebecca worked at Dandara’s The Grove development in Haddenham and its Copsewood development in Potton.

Rebecca will now be part of the team launching Dandara’s 256-home Saxon Park development in Biddenham, and aims to work her way up to a sales management position.

Simon Pendlebury, of Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “The demand for homes across the UK has never been higher, the industry is thriving and as a result Dandara is growing rapidly.

"We are keen to identify new talent amongst young people and career changers and offer a path into the industry.

"We look forward to investing in more people like Rebecca and supporting their development as part of our team.”