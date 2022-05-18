Bucks toy retailer sends over £1,000 worth of goods to support Ukrainian refugees

Toy retailer, The Entertainer, has donated sixty £20 toy vouchers to Bucks Council to go towards its ‘A Helping Hand for Ukraine’ appeal.

The Entertainer’s head office is based in Amersham, it hopes the donation will encourage other local businesses and individuals to pledge their support and send in goods.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer, said: “It is devastating to witness the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on millions of children and their families.

"We are proud to support the work of Buckinghamshire Council in welcoming refugees to the region, including many children, and ensuring they receive the welcome, help and support they need.

“The lives of young and innocent children have been torn apart by war and many will have arrived in the UK with little or no possessions.

"Our donation is a small act of kindness towards some of the youngest affected by the current conflict, and we hope it helps to provide them with a moment of comfort.”

Bucks Council has set up an online pledge form on its website where people can offer supplies, translations, toys, and offer to help in other ways, it can be accessed here.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: “We’d like to thank The Entertainer for its kind donation to our refugee support appeal.

"The Council is currently supporting more than 475 refugees from Ukraine, including many young children, as they settle into their new homes in the UK.

"Many families have lost everything in the conflict, and we know they are in desperate need of everyday items such as clothing and toiletries, so any donations are gratefully received.

"To fully show our concern, we are requesting that donations are new products or vouchers to allow individuals to choose.”

Bucks Council was previously criticised for providing inadequate housing to Ukrainian refugees and accused of being unprepared for people seeking emergency accommodation in its area.