Buckingham pupils raise hundreds at awareness day for Ukraine

Pupils and staff at George Grenville Academy raised hundreds of pounds from a day of fundraising in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal for the victims of the war.Children made a donation to come to school in non-uniform, with many wearing the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.Between them, staff, pupils and their families raised a total of £434.50.A special assembly was held, and pupils had the chance to take part in group reflection.The nursery pupils decorated Ukrainian flags during creative play.Deputy headteacher Caroline Ryan said: “It was an important event at George Grenville Academy – not just raising vital funds for the DEC Ukraine appeal, but also to raise some awareness among our children about what is going on.“Through events like this, the children are able to see themselves as part of a wider community.”