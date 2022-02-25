Bucks roadworks update: Two new Aylesbury projects included in next week's maintenance

Two new road improvement projects begin in Aylesbury next week, Bucks Council revealed today (25 February), in its weekly transport update.

From Monday (28 February), traffic controlling measures will slow motorists on Welbeck Avenue between Ingram Avenue and Bedgrove.

These measures will be in place between 8am and 6pm, while work is ongoing to improve the footpath service on the street.

roadworks starting Bucks from 28 February

On Wednesday (2 March) Brentwood Way will be closed on weekdays from 8pm and 6am, while overnight surfacing work is completed.

This closure is between Long Meadow and Bedgrove and scheduled to last until Friday (4 March).

Below is the full list of roadworks scheduled in the county, as always the council advises works are subject to change at short notice and in some cases, weather dependent:

Conventional Surfacing Programme:

-Dark Lane, Chearsley - Including Lower Green Lane, Dark Lane, Elm Brook Close, Watts Green, Shupps Lane, The Green and Church Lane

(Thursday 3 March to Friday 18 March)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

Plane and Patch Programme:

-Glebe Close, Albion Road and Queen Street, Pitstone

(Monday 21 February to Tuesday 1 March)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

-Farnham Road, Farnham Royal

(Monday 28 February to Tuesday 1 March)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

-Brentwood Way, Aylesbury – From Long Meadow to Bedgrove

(Wednesday 2 March to Friday 4 March)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am.

Footway Improvement Works:

Wycombe End, Beaconsfield – Holtspur Top Lane to Old Bengal Restaurant

(Monday 17 January to Tuesday 1 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Wycombe Road, Saunderton – Lee Road to Woodway

(Monday 10 January to Friday 4 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Welbeck Avenue, Aylesbury – From Ingram Avenue to Bedgrove

(Monday 28 February to Wednesday 9 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

-Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe – From Chairborough Road to Booker Lane

(Monday 28 February to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

-Chairborough Road, High Wycombe – From Copyground Lane to Rutland Avenue

(Monday 28 February to Monday 14 March)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

Drainage Improvement Works:

-Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles – From Deadhearn Lane to Chesham Lane

(Monday 7 February to Wednesday 2 March)

Drainage improvement works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

-Waterside and Pheasant Rise, Chesham

(Monday 28 February to Wednesday 30 March)

Drainage improvement works using give and take in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Network Improvement Schemes:

-Westcott Roundabout (A41 Bicester Road)

(Monday 21 February to Friday 4 March)

Kerbing, signs and lining works using 4-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 7am and 3pm.

-A4010 New Road, High Wycombe

(Wednesday 2 March to Tuesday 15 March)

Pedestrian crossing upgrade works using 3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A40 West Wycombe, High Wycombe – Outside BP petrol station

(Monday 28 February to Saturday 5 March)

Comms cabinet upgrade using a footway closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A41 Aston Clinton Bypass, Aston Clinton – From Woodlands roundabout to Tring Hill slip roads

(Monday 28 February to Friday 11 March)

Safety barrier repairs using a lane closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A416 Stoke Hammond Bypass – From A418 Wing Road roundabout to Drayton Road roundabout

(Monday 28 February to Friday 11 March)

Safety barrier repairs using a lane closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Lining works:

-Thornborough Road, Thornborough/Padbury Road, Padbury – From A413 Buckingham Road to A421 Bletchley Road

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using 2/3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

-Whaddon Road/Mursley Road, Mursley – From A421 Bletchley Road to Main Station Road junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

-Cublington Road, Cublington/Wing Road, junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

-Pound Hill/Green End, Great Brickhill – From Lower Way junction to near Home Farm Lane junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

-B489 Tring Road, Edlesborough – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B440 Leighton Road

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

-B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B488

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

-B489 Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth – From the junction with Watery Lane to Marsworth Village

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

-Latimer Road/Latimer Village, Latimer – From Bell Lane to the junction with A404

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

-Amersham Road (A404), Little Chalfont

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9pm and 5am.

Bridge Schemes:

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Monday 4 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Tuesday 1 June 2021 to 30 June 2022)

Works will commence on west bound A41 at Stone Bridge to undertake carriageway widening works, construction of new pedestrian island and surfacing.