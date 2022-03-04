Bucks roadworks update: Only one ongoing project confirmed in Aylesbury

Only one Aylesbury route is included in the planned roadworks scheduled across the county next week, Bucks Council's update shows.

Released today (4 March), the council's list shows that the only ongoing project in Aylesbury is the long-term works on the A41.

That project covers Bicester Road, Rabans Lane and continues onto Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way.

Bucks Council is investing £100 million into improving the county's roads

The year-long construction scheduled to continue until June 2020, involves additional traffic lighting and a lane closure on the westbound carriageway.

Conventional Surfacing Programme:

-Dark Lane, Chearsley - Including Lower Green Lane, Dark Lane, Elm Brook Close, Watts Green, Shupps Lane, The Green and Church Lane

(Thursday 3 March to Friday 18 March)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

Plane and Patch Programme:

-Rawlings Lane, Seer Green – From Bottom Lane to Newbarn Lane

(Monday 7 March to Tuesday 8 March)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

-Bottom Lane, Seer Green – From Rawlings Lane to Orchard Road

(Wednesday 9 March to Thursday 10 March)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

-Slough Road Roundabouts, Iver – Double roundabouts on Bangors Road

(Friday 11 March to Sunday 13 March)

Surfacing works using a 24-hour road closure in operation on Friday 11 March and a road closure in operation Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 March between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works:

-Longbottom Lane, Seer Green – From A355 Whipass Hill to School Lane

(Monday 28 February to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Criss Grove, Chalfont St Peter – From Austenwood Lane to Criss Grove

(Monday 7 March to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Drainage Improvement Works:

Waterside and Pheasant Rise, Chesham

(Monday 28 February to Wednesday 30 March)

Drainage improvement works using give and take in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Swallow Lane, Stoke Mandeville

(Monday 7 March to Wednesday 9 March)

Drainage improvement works using give and take in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Network Improvement Schemes:

-A4010 New Road, High Wycombe

(Wednesday 2 March to Tuesday 15 March)

Pedestrian crossing upgrade works using 3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A41 Aston Clinton Bypass, Aston Clinton – From Woodlands roundabout to Tring Hill slip roads

(Monday 28 February to Friday 11 March)

Safety barrier repairs using a lane closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A416 Stoke Hammond Bypass – From A418 Wing Road roundabout to Drayton Road roundabout

(Monday 28 February to Friday 11 March)

Safety barrier repairs using a lane closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Bridge Street, High Wycombe – At the junction with Mendy Street

(Monday 7 March to Friday 11 March)

Comms cabinet upgrade using 3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A413 Amersham Road, Gerrards Cross

(Tuesday 8 March to Monday 14 March)

Network safety scheme using lane control on the dual carriageway in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Lining works:

-Thornborough Road, Thornborough/Padbury Road, Padbury – From A413 Buckingham Road to A421 Bletchley Road

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using 2/3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Whaddon Road/Mursley Road, Mursley – From A421 Bletchley Road to Main Station Road junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Cublington Road, Cublington/Wing Road, junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Pound Hill/Green End, Great Brickhill – From Lower Way junction to near Home Farm Lane junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-B489 Tring Road, Edlesborough – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B440 Leighton Road

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B488

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-B489 Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth – From the junction with Watery Lane to Marsworth Village

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Latimer Road/Latimer Village, Latimer – From Bell Lane to the junction with A404

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Amersham Road (A404), Little Chalfont

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Bridge Schemes:

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Tuesday 5 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Tuesday 1 June 2021 to 30 June 2022)