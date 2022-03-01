Aylesbury in gridlock as emergency roadworks halt traffic during rush hour

Aylesbury is in gridlock again as emergency roadworks led to traffic crawling around the town centre this morning (1 March).

Furious motorists contacted The Bucks Herald as once again the school run took an age for motorists attempting to navigate the town.

Traffic was particularly stagnant on Elmhurst Road and connecting lanes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additional emergency roadworks was organised in Aylesbury yesterday

Long term traffic controlling measures have been greenlit in the area including temporary traffic lights and some carriageway incursion.

Those traffic calming measures aren't scheduled to finish until June 2022.

A domino effect has likely caused the additional delays throughout Aylesbury this morning.

Emergency roadworks were drafted in on the A41 near Morrisons yesterday.

Two lanes 30 metres from the Morrisons roundabout have been closed for emergency pothole construction, Bucks Council confirms.

One lane is closed further along the route adjacent to the supermarket, Bucks Council has scheduled this emergency surfacing to last until Thursday (3 March).

More of the A41 has been cordoned off by Aylesbury town centre to deal with road damage next to a drain cover.