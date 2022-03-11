Bucks roadworks update: Long-running Aylesbury project continues

Bucks Council has released next week’s roadworks schedule for the county, this afternoon (11 March).

No new Aylesbury projects were revealed in this week’s list.

The only traffic measures planned for Aylesbury roads are the ongoing changes being implemented on the A41.

At the popular A-road, temporary two-way traffic lights have been set up.

One lane of the dual carriageway is also closed, while council staff create a new pedestrian island and widen the existing lanes.

As always, Bucks Council states that a lot of planned works are weather-dependent and subject to change at short notice.

Here is the full list of roadworks planned in Bucks:

Conventional Surfacing Programme:

-Dark Lane, Chearsley - Including Lower Green Lane, Dark Lane, Elm Brook Close, Watts Green, Shupps Lane, The Green and Church Lane

(Thursday 3 March to Friday 18 March)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

-Cressex Link Roundabout, High Wycombe

(Monday 14 March to Friday 18 March)

Surfacing works using a 24-hour road closure in operation on Holmers Farm Way and Cressex Link and multi-way lights on the A4010 to maintain traffic flow, in operation Monday to Friday.

Plane and Patch Programme:

-Winslow Road, Wingrave – From Church Street to the A418

(Monday 14 March)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation from Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Lee Road, Saunderton – From A4010 Wycombe Road to Upper Icknield Way

(Thursday 17 March)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation from between 8:00am and 5:00pm and 2-way lights on the A4010 Wycombe Road.

-Lindsay Avenue, High Wycombe – From Dashwood Avenue to Abercromby Avenue

(Friday 18 March)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation from between 8:00am and 5:00pm and 2-way lights on Dashwood Avenue.

Footway Improvement Works:

-Longbottom Lane, Seer Green – From A355 Whipass Hill to School Lane

(Monday 28 February to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Chairborough Road, High Wycombe – From Copyground Lane to Rutland Avenue

(Monday 28 February to Friday 18 March)

Footway improvement preparation works using a footway closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Criss Grove, Chalfont St Peter – From Austenwood Lane to Criss Grove

(Monday 7 March to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe – From Chairborough Road to Booker Lane

(Monday 14 March to Friday 1 April)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and 2-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Drainage Improvement Works:

Waterside and Pheasant Rise, Chesham

(Monday 28 February to Wednesday 30 March)

Drainage improvement works using give and take and two-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

-Richings Way, Iver – From St Leonards Walk to Thorney Lane South

(Monday 14 March to Monday 11 April)

Drainage improvement works using three-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Intelligent Traffic Signal Upgrades

A4010 New Road, High Wycombe – At the junction with Squirrel Lane

(Wednesday 2 March to Tuesday 15 March)

Pedestrian crossing upgrade works using 3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A40 Oxford Road, Denham – At the junction with Oxford Gardens

(Monday 14 March to Tuesday 29 March)

Pedestrian crossing upgrades using a pedestrian crossing closure and temporary pedestrian lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Lining works:

-Thornborough Road, Thornborough/Padbury Road, Padbury – From A413 Buckingham Road to A421 Bletchey Road

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using 2/3-way temporary traffic lights in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Whaddon Road/Mursley Road, Mursley – From A421 Bletchley Road to Main Station Road junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Cublington Road, Cublington/Wing Road, junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Pound Hill/Green End, Great Brickhill – From Lower Way junction to near Home Farm Lane junction

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-B489 Tring Road, Edlesborough – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B440 Leighton Road

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-B489 Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – From Chapel Lane to the junction with B488

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-B489 Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth – From the junction with Watery Lane to Marsworth Village

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-Amersham Road (A404), Little Chalfont

(Monday 24 January to Thursday 31 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

-A40, Holtspur/Beaconsfield – From Holtspur Top Lane to Windsor End

(Monday 14 March to Friday 18 March)

Lining works using stop and go in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-A41 Aston Clinton Bypass, Aston Clinton – From Hertfordshire County Boundary to Woodlands Roundabout

(Thursday 17 March to Friday 25 March)

Lining works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Bridge Schemes:

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Tuesday 5 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

(Tuesday 1 June 2021 to 30 June 2022)

Works will continue on west bound A41 at Stone Bridge to undertake carriageway widening works, construction of new pedestrian island and surfacing.