Bucks Herald village columnist, grandmother and community champion passes away at 83

She was a religious woman with strong values who took a keen role in the Aylesbury Vale community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-serving Bucks Herald columnist who took a keen interest in her community died aged 83.

Monica Dunton passed away on 8 September her family have confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had lived in Ford for approximately 30 years and for many of those she wrote for The Bucks Herald as a village correspondent.

Monica Dunton died aged 83

Monica recorded the goings on from meetings and social events and fed back business information from the Ford and Dinton area.

Chloe Lambert, who is the Haddenham correspondent for The Bucks Herald, said Monica would be sorely missed.

At the most recent Dinton with Ford and Upton Parish Council meeting Chairman, Councillor Dick O’Driscoll, opened the meeting by paying tribute to Monica.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monica was described as a private person, with strong values, to whom religion played a key role in shaping her life.

She was a devout Catholic, who was keen to play an active part in the goings on at her local church, no matter where she was based.

The retired grandmother was known to like her dogs, horses and vegetables.

Her daughter, Teresa Brown, jokes that the family did not adhere to the recommended five-a-day – as they typically ate 10 vegetables on a daily basis!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to retirement she worked as a secretary and taught knitting to adults via over 18 education schemes. Right up until her death she enjoyed knitting for people.

Whether that was sending hats to the Seafarers group near her daughter Teresa’s home in Grimsby, or to homeless charities in London.

Unsurprisingly for a long-term newspaper contributor Monica was said to be a stickler for punctuation.

"Once I brought one of my boys’ school reports to show her, and the report was alright, but she didn’t comment on that. Because there was a spelling mistake in the middle of it, that was what she focused on,” said Teresa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She was like ‘you should tell the school’, that’s what bothered her more she was all about proper English and proper talking. And now I have a northern accent, she’s never liked that.”