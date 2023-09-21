Aylesbury panto favourite La Voix's stolen tour van found after tearful appeal
A tour van belonging to Aylesbury Pantomime favourite La Voix has been found after it was in Bedfordshire in the early hours of yesterday morning (20 September).
The drag queen made a tearful video appeal for the safe return of the van which was widely shared across social media and reported by The Bucks Herald.
The performer is currently travelling the country on her Red Ambition tour – and was forced to perform a stripped-down version of her show last night. The vehicle had of thousands of pounds worth of custom outfits and equipment inside.
On social media, La Voix said: “Someone saw all your amazing posts, I cannot tell you how humbled I am by the love, the messages, the sharing of the posts, of the van, of the registration.”
At around 1am yesterday, the van containing equipment and costumes estimated to be valued at £30,000 was taken from Tithe Farm in Houghton Regis.
Just after she got off stage in Hereford last night, La Voix recorded a video about the incredible update. She explained: "The van is safe, it’s been located, we have it back in safe hands.”
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alumnae shared messages of relief to the performer, with Blu Hydrangea commenting: “AMAZING! So happy for you.”
La Voix added: “Thank you ALL for your kind words! The team will be checking the van later and tomorrow and checking the contents. Sadly the van is badly damaged but we don’t believe they went into the back and wanted parts from the van more than the contents.”