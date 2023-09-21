Aylesbury panto favourite La Voix's stolen tour van found after tearful appeal

The well-known performer was ‘humbled’ by the public’s response to an appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tour van belonging to Aylesbury Pantomime favourite La Voix has been found after it was in Bedfordshire in the early hours of yesterday morning (20 September).

The drag queen made a tearful video appeal for the safe return of the van which was widely shared across social media and reported by The Bucks Herald.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performer is currently travelling the country on her Red Ambition tour – and was forced to perform a stripped-down version of her show last night. The vehicle had of thousands of pounds worth of custom outfits and equipment inside.

La Voix performing at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre's 2021 pantomime

On social media, La Voix said: “Someone saw all your amazing posts, I cannot tell you how humbled I am by the love, the messages, the sharing of the posts, of the van, of the registration.”

At around 1am yesterday, the van containing equipment and costumes estimated to be valued at £30,000 was taken from Tithe Farm in Houghton Regis.

Just after she got off stage in Hereford last night, La Voix recorded a video about the incredible update. She explained: "The van is safe, it’s been located, we have it back in safe hands.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alumnae shared messages of relief to the performer, with Blu Hydrangea commenting: “AMAZING! So happy for you.”