Bucks Herald clipping found hidden in portrait sparks appeal to find family of Tring war hero

Since finding a Bucks Herald article hidden in the portrait, detailing reporting his bravery, the family have been trying to discover more about the Second World War Captain

A family are asking for The Bucks Herald readers help locating the family of a Second World War Hero with links to Tring.

Retired Detective Superintendent Christopher Hanson has a portrait created during the war of Captain Archie Gurr.

He later discovered hidden behind the portrait was an article published in 1963 in The Bucks Herald.

The portrait

This feature chronicled how Captain Gurr was painted as a thank you, from a Dutch artist who was reunited with his fiance, in part due to the British soldier’s help.

When their country became occupied by the Nazis the couple were separated and taken to concentration camps for denouncing the German military.

Now, former Superintendent Hanson’s mum, Pat Clarke, is asking for help finding anyone who knew the Gurr family, so they can return the portrait.

Captain Archie Gurr

Captain Gurr’s story was covered by The Herald as the portrait was on display in The Bell Inn in Tring.

Pat would like any readers with memories of Captain Gurr, his wife Joan or their son Roger, to contact her by email.

She has been tracing her own family history, but has endured limited success in trying to pin down people linked to the Second World War veteran.

Pat believes Archie may have passed away in the year 2000, and believes Roger could be in his early 80s, however she has been unable to confirm these details for definite.

An extract from the 1963 article

In the 60-year Herald story, Roger was living in the Bahamas, working as a quantity surveyor.

After the war, The Bucks Herald discovered that Archie and Joan ran a successful dressmaking company. They told the reporter the business’ success meant they had little time to socialise.

The Bucks Herald discovered how the pair traded in their dressmaking business to run the Tring pub. The atmosphere at the pub in 1963 is described as “mellow and friendly” and capable of attracting customers across a 30-mile radius.

"As soon as we came we felt the place was welcoming us,” Joan said in 1963.