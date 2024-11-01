Bucks Fire and Rescue called to record number of false fire alarms in past year

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were called to a record number of fire-related false alarms in the past year.

Home Office figures showed that the service attended 3,439 fire-related false alarms in 2023-2024.

This is an increase of 3,091 from the previous year and the highest figure since 2010-2011.

In the county last year, 79% of all fire-related false alarms were due to fire alarm or firefighting equipment errors, 17% were made in good faith and four per cent were maliciously attended.

In total, this accounted for 43% of all 7,796 incidents attended, including non-fire related incidents and non-fire false alarms.

Nationally, fire services attended a record high of 254,000 false fire alarms over the past year, an increase of four per cent on 2022-2023.

Crews across England attended 182,000 false alarms due to faulty equipment, an eight per cent rise on the previous year, and the highest figure for 13 years.

In total, crews nationally attended 600,000 incidents, with 42% of these false alarms.

False fire alarms are classed as when fire service appliances and crews attend an incident believing there is a fire-related incident, and it turns out there is not.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) stressed it was "vital" to attend and investigate all fire alarms, even ones that proved to be false, and said they must not be used to cut fire service funding.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Firefighters don’t go to false alarms, they only come back from them. Automatic alarms are fitted in commercial premises so that firefighters can respond quickly and prevent fires from spreading while buildings are unoccupied.

“Fires are not always obvious, and fire crews are trained and equipped to detect and tackle them early. Businesses must ensure that alarms are maintained and functioning to avoid accidental call outs.

“False alarms must not be used to justify dangerous cuts to the fire service. Responding to and investigating alarms is vital for protecting livelihoods, properties and lives.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Public safety is the highest priority for our dedicated firefighters.

“It is essential people regularly check fire alarms and have procedures in place to ensure they are maintained in an efficient state, working order and in good repair.”