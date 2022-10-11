Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet has agreed a wide-ranging package of support for residents this winter, including how it will spend £2.4 million of the government’s Household Support Fund.

The council believes its proposals to support struggling Bucks residents are among the most comprehensive in the country and include initiatives already under way, such as a new local crisis fund, and the launch of a network of ‘Welcoming Spaces’.

The report noted by cabinet today also details how the £2.4 million Household Support Fund will be spent, co-ordinated through the Helping Hand service, the council’s support programme for local households experiencing hardship.

County Hall in Aylesbury

The Household Support Fund covers the period October 1 2022 to March 31 2023 and councils have some discretion and flexibility over how they identify local households and set eligibility criteria.

In Bucks, the Household Support Fund for this winter will be used as follows:

£500,000 for applications for financial help to the Helping Hand team

£820,000 to fund digital food vouchers – for eligible nursery and school children, and some arrivals from Afghanistan and Ukraine

£300,000 to community groups delivering free support to residents, such as foodbanks

£360,000 of targeted support for priority groups such as care leavers and pensioners through digital vouchers and other schemes

£250,000 to bolster the local crisis fund, which has already raised more than £80,000 in under a month of operation

The council is also undertaking a number of other measures and initiatives this winter, alongside partners in the voluntary and community sector, as part of the overall Helping Hand package of support for residents.

They include:

A Crisis Fund with the charity Heart of Bucks, which has already raised more than £80,000 already

Launching a network of safe ‘Welcoming Spaces’ that offer warmth, support and company

The development of a ‘Warm Box’ offer, for residents who need it.

Continuing its Holiday Activities and Food programme through the Christmas, Easter and summer school holidays, providing eligible children with free holiday activity clubs with a healthy hot meal

Pulling together information, support and advice into one place on the Bucks Council website, so people can access information quickly.

Linking up with local organisations is also an essential part of the overall support available to local residents and includes partnerships with local housing associations, charities and other volunteer groups.

Cabinet member for communities, Steve Bowles, said: “There are very real challenges facing local households at the moment and I am incredibly proud of the package of support we are offering our residents this winter.

"I genuinely think it will make the difference for many Buckinghamshire households in the coming months.

" I am also proud of our record on getting help out of the door, and the practical nature of the support we are providing - local people are not having to wait around for this support and are already spending food vouchers and accessing our Helping Hand service to get advice and help.