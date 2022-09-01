Bucks Council wants your views on new traffic calming proposals slowing A413 motorists

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council wants to hear from the public on suggested new equipment which would slow traffic on the major A-road.

This would come into effect on Aylesbury Road in Bierton and is designed to encourage motorists to use alternative routes.

Bucks Council hopes drivers will start using the new roads within the Kingsbrook development.

A look at some of the proposed changes

The local authority advises that the proposals meet obligations set out within the agreed Section 106 agreement relevant to the Kingsbrook development and will be constructed and funded by Barratt David Wilson Homes.

Already, the developer has contacted Bierton Parish Council and Bucks Council officials before releasing the designs.

Residents have until 26 September to offer their views on the changes.

Beyond the vehicle calming suggestions, it is also hoped that work would lead to improvements to paths for pedestrians and cyclists and bus stops.

The project would involve:

Reducing the width of the road at proposed locations to slow vehicle speeds Providing people safer places to cross the road Making it easier and quicker for passengers to board/alight a bus Providing parking spaces for the church

A council spokesperson said: “We want feedback on the proposed locations and types of traffic calming measures from residents, local businesses and those who use the A418 Aylesbury Road, Bierton for travel. We will also contact statutory consultees.”

Two chicanes will be added to Aylesbury Road, build-outs are also planned at three addresses on the route, additional parking spaces will be created at one of them.

The council wants to widen the carriageway adjacent to the Bierton Allotments.

Four extra crossing points are included in the plans.

Extra bus cages will be built by existing stops, while four areas have been identified for pavement improvement works.

Another cycle lane would be added by the northern side of Aylesbury Road towards the Coppice Way roundabout to the Red Lion.

Two speed camera warning signs are planned, along with a couple of gateway signs and marking.

A public drop-in session explaining the scheme is scheduled at Jubilee Hall on Aylesbury Road in Bierton for 10am to 7pm next Thursday (8 September).

A detailed look at the plan can be accessed online here, views on the project can be submitted via email to [email protected], or posted to Highways Development Management, 6th Floor, Walton Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP20 1UA.