Bucks Council to support Ukrainian citizens forced to flee during Russian invasion

Bucks Council has offered to support Ukrainian refugees who may end up fleeing to the county as a result of the Russian invasion.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Government is working on a strategy to bring Ukrainian refugees to the UK yesterday (28 February).

Yet, earlier that day she ruled out a visa waiver for Ukrainian citizens looking to escape warfare in their homeland.

Further announcements on how the UK Government will be supporting Ukraine are coming in the next few days, the Home Secretary said yesterday evening.

In a show of support, Bucks Council lit its marquee building in blue and yellow colours in support of Ukraine yesterday evening (28 February).

The council building in Aylesbury by the Gateway was lit in the colours associated with the Ukrainian flag, once nightfall hit yesterday.

Last Thursday, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, bombing major cities, sending in tanks and soldiers in attempts to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

Bucks Council building at the Gateway in Aylesbury

Yesterday the UN revealed already over 100 civilians from Ukraine have died during the conflict, but it fears the real total could be 'considerably higher'.

"It is frightening and destabilising to us all and we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

"The Gateway building in Aylesbury is lit tonight in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and will be flying the Ukraine flag from a number of our buildings this week, as a very clear and public sign of our support."

Currently, the council isn't providing a fundraising scheme, but instead is encouraging concerned residents to reach out to reputable national charities.

Councillor Tett added: "We know many Buckinghamshire residents want to offer financial support too to help the people of Ukraine and the refugees being forced to flee their country.

"The British Red Cross and UNICEF have both launched appeals, the details of which can be found online.

"As a council, we stand ready to offer practical support to Ukrainian citizens here and those who may arrive as a result of this terrible situation.”

Ukraine officials claim 5,700 Russian troops have been killed in warfare so far.