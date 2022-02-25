Aylesbury mayor pays tribute to victims of war as Russia invades Ukraine

Aylesbury Mayor Andreas Christensen has paid tribute to the victims of war as the conflict continues between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sending troops to the outskirts of Kyiv.

Soldiers have also advanced towards other major Ukrainian bases in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Sumy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Andreas Christensen

An aerial assault was also launched over the country with military targets near big cities being bombed yesterday (24 February).

Reflecting on the destruction in Ukraine, Councillor Christensen said: "My thoughts and best wishes are with the residents of our Town who have relatives and friends in Ukraine.

"Nationals of both Ukraine and Russia have made homes in our town, and we should all come together to support the victims of war."

The councillor was keen to point out that people's ire shouldn't be directed at Russian citizens or nationals living abroad.

Stating that this conflict was the result of the actions of the Russian Government and its leader Vladimir Putin.

Councillor Christensen added: "Both the leader of our Council, Councillor Richard Lloyd, and I have travelled in Ukraine and are deeply saddened by the attack on the Country but residents of our town cannot, and should not, be held accountable for the actions of the Russian Government.